Grid Metals (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Shares Up 9.3%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 7,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Grid Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12.

About Grid Metals

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium Property located in Ontario. Its properties also include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

