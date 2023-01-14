Grin Market Cap Achieves $7.04 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Grin has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $7.04 million and $900,246.78 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,778.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00420316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016667 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.98 or 0.00842125 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00107303 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.08 or 0.00601956 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00216852 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

