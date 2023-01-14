Grin Price Hits $0.0735 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, Grin has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $7.21 million and $824,126.79 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0735 or 0.00000351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,908.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00425532 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.74 or 0.00873977 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016522 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00110796 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.05 or 0.00612423 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00216793 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

