Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Trading 4.8% Higher

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 14,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 145,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Grown Rogue International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.

Grown Rogue International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grown Rogue International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in growing and selling cannabis products in the United States. It offers flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; and edibles, vape cartridges, pre-rolls, or concentrates. The company sells its products through dispensaries.

Featured Articles

