Guggenheim Raises Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target to $17.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Guggenheim from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LTH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.75.

Life Time Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE LTH opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.21. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

Life Time Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Life Time Group by 158.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Life Time Group by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

