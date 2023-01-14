Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Shares Down 0.7%

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 69.33 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.87). 16,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 290% from the average session volume of 4,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.50 ($0.87).

Gusbourne Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 70.69. The stock has a market cap of £43.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73.

Gusbourne Company Profile

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling wines in the United Kingdom. The company has 231 acres of vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Ashford, the United Kingdom.

