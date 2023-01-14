GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $424.06 million and approximately $46,208.89 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00002152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008664 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00022852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004853 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006462 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

