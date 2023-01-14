GXChain (GXC) Trading 10.3% Higher This Week

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00002125 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $421.80 million and $44,757.41 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008475 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00022756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004862 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006420 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

