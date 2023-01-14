GXChain One Day Trading Volume Tops $6,031.56 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, GXChain has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00002018 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $401.86 million and approximately $6,031.56 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00008994 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00022901 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004646 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006447 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

