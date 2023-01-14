H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Rating Increased to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of H World Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, H World Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. H World Group has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average of $37.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.77 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H World Group will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

