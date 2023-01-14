H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.38

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as high as C$2.38. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 23,314 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get H2O Innovation alerts:

H2O Innovation Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.38. The stock has a market cap of C$214.22 million and a PE ratio of 68.00.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.