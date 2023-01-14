Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 318 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $61.19 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

