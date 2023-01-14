Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 303 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 0.7% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $451,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,958,000 after purchasing an additional 689,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $187,527,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 277.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,711,000 after buying an additional 233,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $753.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $718.99 and a 200-day moving average of $665.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $858.74.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.44 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.43.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

