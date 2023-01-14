Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 4,371 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.7% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $70.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.15 and its 200-day moving average is $62.91. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $79.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.