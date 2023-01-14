Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,703,000 after purchasing an additional 729,133 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,853,000 after buying an additional 325,738 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,030,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,299,000 after acquiring an additional 72,693 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,632,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,638,000 after acquiring an additional 112,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,426,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,708,000 after acquiring an additional 136,675 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $149.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.67. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $161.73.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

