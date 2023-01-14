Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $84.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.81.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.