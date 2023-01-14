Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $158.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.27. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.