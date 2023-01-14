Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MS opened at $91.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.82. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MS. Wolfe Research lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.61.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

