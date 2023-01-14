Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,809 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 0.8% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 329,549 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 66,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 5.3% during the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $107.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.40. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $107.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

