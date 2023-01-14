Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,343 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,456,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,060 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,774,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,559 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,407,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,322,000 after purchasing an additional 718,969 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.70 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.01.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.