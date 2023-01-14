Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 0.9% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP opened at $149.07 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $161.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.67.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

