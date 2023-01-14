Head to Head Comparison: Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) & LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Coinbase Global and LM Funding America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 5 10 10 0 2.20 LM Funding America 0 0 1 0 3.00

Coinbase Global currently has a consensus target price of $74.29, indicating a potential upside of 48.64%. LM Funding America has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 279.75%. Given LM Funding America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LM Funding America is more favorable than Coinbase Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global -24.25% -20.19% -1.90% LM Funding America -1,563.00% -39.18% -38.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coinbase Global and LM Funding America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Coinbase Global and LM Funding America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $7.84 billion 1.45 $3.62 billion ($6.07) -8.23 LM Funding America $900,000.00 11.49 $4.76 million ($2.01) -0.39

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than LM Funding America. Coinbase Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LM Funding America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of LM Funding America shares are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of Coinbase Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of LM Funding America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Coinbase Global has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LM Funding America has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats LM Funding America on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. Coinbase Global, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. LM Funding America, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

