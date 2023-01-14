Head-To-Head Comparison: Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) versus MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) and MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.9% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and MidWestOne Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Trust Bancorp 32.25% 12.16% 1.44% MidWestOne Financial Group 25.54% 11.86% 0.95%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Trust Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A MidWestOne Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Community Trust Bancorp and MidWestOne Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Community Trust Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.04%. MidWestOne Financial Group has a consensus target price of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.61%. Given MidWestOne Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MidWestOne Financial Group is more favorable than Community Trust Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and MidWestOne Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Trust Bancorp $238.63 million 3.53 $87.94 million $4.41 10.65 MidWestOne Financial Group $219.22 million 2.37 $69.49 million $3.76 8.86

Community Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than MidWestOne Financial Group. MidWestOne Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Trust Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 39.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MidWestOne Financial Group pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend for 42 consecutive years and MidWestOne Financial Group has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp beats MidWestOne Financial Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts. Its loan products include commercial, construction, mortgage, and personal loans; lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset-based financing; residential and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans. The company also provides cash management, renting safe deposit boxes, and funds transfer services; issues letters of credit; and acts as a trustee of personal trusts, executor of estates, trustee for employee benefit trusts, and paying agent for bond and stock issues, as well as an investment agent and depositor for securities. In addition, it offers securities brokerage, and trust and wealth management services; debit cards; annuity and life insurance products; and repurchase agreements, as well as mobile, internet banking, and e-statement services. The company operates 79 banking locations in eastern, northeastern, central, south central Kentucky, southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee; 4 trust offices across Kentucky; and 1 trust office in northeastern Tennessee. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, and credit card loans, as well as consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured personal, and automobile loans. In addition, it offers various trust and investment services, including administering estates, personal trusts, and conservatorships, as well as property management, farm management, investment advisory, retail securities brokerage, and financial planning and custodial services, as well as investment-related services, including securities trading, mutual funds sales, fixed and variable annuities, tax-exempted, and conventional unit trusts. Further, the company provides other products and services comprising treasury management, debit cards, automated teller machines, online and mobile banking, and safe deposit boxes. It offers its products and services primarily through a network of 56 banking offices located in central and eastern Iowa, the Minneapolis/St. Paul metropolitan area of Minnesota, southwestern Wisconsin, southwestern Florida, and Denver, Colorado. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa.

