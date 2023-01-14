HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.17

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.16. HealthWarehouse.com shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 62,775 shares.
HealthWarehouse.com Stock Down 2.2 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17.
About HealthWarehouse.com
HealthWarehouse.com, Inc operates an online and mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market.
