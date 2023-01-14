HedgeTrade (HEDG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,239.89

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0942 or 0.00000452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $32.86 million and approximately $4,239.89 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00419258 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,224.41 or 0.29612991 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.69 or 0.00897704 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade’s launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

