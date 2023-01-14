Hedron (HDRN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.34 Million

Hedron (HDRN) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, Hedron has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Hedron token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedron has a market capitalization of $60.58 million and $1.34 million worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00426543 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,294.80 or 0.30127575 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.18 or 0.00895863 BTC.

Hedron Profile

Hedron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedron is hedron.pro.

Buying and Selling Hedron

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

