Hendershot Investments Inc. Acquires 27,811 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,811 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.5% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 176.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.4% during the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average is $45.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

