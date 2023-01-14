Hendershot Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $47.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

