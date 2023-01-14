Hendershot Investments Inc. Grows Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 230.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 421,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after acquiring an additional 293,852 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 33.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 391,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,537,000 after purchasing an additional 98,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 19.1% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 53,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRL. Argus increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Price Performance

In other news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Hormel Foods news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $46.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.