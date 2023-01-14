Hendershot Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,538 shares during the period. Gentex comprises approximately 1.7% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Gentex worth $9,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Gentex by 659.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Gentex by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $27.19.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,344.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

