Hendershot Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Hendershot Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Fastenal by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 14,203 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 6.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 8.5% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.