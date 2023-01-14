Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank lifted its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock opened at $70.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.90. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 103.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OKE. Barclays cut their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

