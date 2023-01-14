Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.25.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $847.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.77. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $36.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $172.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

