Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.25.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $847.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.77. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $36.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
