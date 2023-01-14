Hess (NYSE:HES) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $164.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $150.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.64.

Hess Trading Up 1.0 %

Hess stock opened at $152.21 on Tuesday. Hess has a 52-week low of $83.56 and a 52-week high of $153.38. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.15.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Analysts predict that Hess will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Hess by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Hess by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Hess by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

