HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Lifted to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.38. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 14.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,052,355 shares of company stock valued at $244,263,484. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.