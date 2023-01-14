HI (HI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $725,338.04

HI (HI) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. HI has a market cap of $74.27 million and $725,338.04 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HI has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00011009 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00044510 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004772 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00018257 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000767 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00231308 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0264756 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $813,459.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

