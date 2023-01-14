HI (HI) Price Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

HI (HI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. HI has a market cap of $72.89 million and approximately $814,148.53 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HI has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010761 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00030623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00044630 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004774 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00017682 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00233451 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000096 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 65.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000810 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02597996 USD and is up 2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $779,054.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

