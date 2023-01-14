HitBTC Token Price Tops $0.13 (HIT)

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One HitBTC Token token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HitBTC Token has a total market capitalization of $206.25 million and $734,911.78 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HitBTC Token has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.78 or 0.00427848 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,270.60 or 0.30219715 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.19 or 0.00882842 BTC.

HitBTC Token Profile

HitBTC Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. The official website for HitBTC Token is hitbtc.com/hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. HitBTC Token’s official message board is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit.

HitBTC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HitBTC Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HitBTC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

