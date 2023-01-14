Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Holly Energy Partners Price Performance

NYSE:HEP opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

Institutional Trading of Holly Energy Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 441,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 76,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 20,266 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 41,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 612,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

See Also

