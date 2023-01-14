Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.75.

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX opened at $79.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average is $70.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Hologic by 59.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 3.0% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Hologic by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its holdings in Hologic by 1.6% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

