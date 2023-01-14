holoride (RIDE) Trading Up 33.6% This Week

holoride (RIDE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. holoride has a market cap of $30.47 million and $329,416.76 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded up 33.6% against the dollar. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0634 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,534.30 or 0.07351265 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00081341 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00031488 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00059885 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000361 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010416 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00023442 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000245 BTC.

holoride Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.06447058 USD and is up 17.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $206,526.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

