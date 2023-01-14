Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancorp to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Home Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.16 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $335.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Home Bancorp Increases Dividend

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.04). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

