Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $2.77 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 47,365 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,743,594 shares of company stock valued at $177,762,793. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.47.

FISV opened at $102.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.55. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $110.94.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.