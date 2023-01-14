Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Increases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 1.5% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,994,000 after acquiring an additional 187,268 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,363,000 after purchasing an additional 562,273 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,489,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,740,000 after buying an additional 67,298 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,034,000 after buying an additional 142,604 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $233.24 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $247.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.29.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

