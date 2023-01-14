Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Purchases New Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $107.55 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $115.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.40.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

