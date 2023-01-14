Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,868 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after acquiring an additional 435,380 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Adobe by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,425,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $887,922,000 after purchasing an additional 125,365 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 15.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,416,028 shares of the software company’s stock worth $884,411,000 after buying an additional 325,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.23.

Adobe Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $344.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.06. The company has a market cap of $160.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $540.46.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,059,395 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.