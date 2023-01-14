Horizen (ZEN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $28.71 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $136.05 million and $28.71 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $10.26 or 0.00048828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00222729 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00075783 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,256,106 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

