Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,388 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,099 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,638,000 after buying an additional 3,835,305 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,329,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,890,000 after acquiring an additional 671,591 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,217,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,524,000 after acquiring an additional 277,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,509,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,781 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $31.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $36.61.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

