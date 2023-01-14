Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 650 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $70.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.91. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $79.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

