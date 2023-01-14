Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 47,655 SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJNK. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 67,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 17,724 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 388,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 148,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SJNK opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.48. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $27.10.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.